SEB boys and girl golf teams advance to State

Sometimes home field can be a big advantage. For the Southeast Bulloch boys and girls golf teams playing at the Georgia Southern University course on a weekly basis helped them both to successful showings in Tuesday’s area golf tournament. The Yellow Jacket boys won the area title and the girls placed second and advanced to the state championships as well.

“I’m excited for the boys,” said coach Brent Osborne. “It’s great to play well when you host something like this. I hope we can use this win to help propel us into the state.”

The Southeast Bulloch boys have been a steady force this year as coach Osborne has gotten balanced scoring with as many as six different players scoring in the low 40’s at most of their nine-hole matches.

Tuesday it was much of the same as the Jackets had five players shoot scores from 81-85. Will Nelson led the way with an 81 which was good for medalist runner up. Will’s brother Brannen shot an 82 while Bowen Kicklighter fired an 83 and Trey Anderson and Hunter Thompson both carded 85’s as the Jackets won the title by nearly 40 strokes.

“I feel like we have been that consistent team all season,” said Osborne. “I feel like anybody on our team can go low at any moment and we are not going to have someone really blowup and shoot a really bad score. I think that will help us at state, but we are going to have to have some lower scores in order to compete at the state level.”

Southeast Bulloch's Katelyn Moore hits a nice shot out of the bunker on the par-4 fifth hole at the area tournament at the Georgia Southern University course - photo by JOSH AUBREY/staff

On the girl’s side the Jackets had balanced scoring as well and managed to place second overall. Hannah Kimbell led the way, followed by Katelyn Moore and Paisley Nordoff.

“I am so excited for the girls to be able to get a chance to go to state,” said SEB coach Randy Lee. “We didn’t play that well, but this is a tough course and the wind blew a little today and out here that can send scores pretty high. Hannah Kimbell is a senior and she led the way so I’m really happy for her. We have a pretty young team other than Hannah and this will be a great experience for them.”

Lee also made a point to thank the staff at the Georgia Southern University course for allowing them to host the area tournament.

“I think home course advantage was huge for both our teams,” said Lee. “For your average players this course can tear them up, especially for the girls who don’t play as much. Marten Olsson and his staff do a great job out here and the golf course was in fantastic shape.”

The State Class-AAA championships begin May 16. The boys will play at Bartram Trail golf club in Evans while the girls will take place at Belle Meade Country Club in Thomson.