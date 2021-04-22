SEB advances to Sweet Sixteen

The Southeast Bulloch girls' soccer team has advanced to the second round of the State Class 3-A playoffs as they knocked off Crisp County 4-2 on penalty kicks.







The game ended in a 1-1 tie and after playing two 10-minute overtime periods the Jackets won 4-2 on penalty kicks. Veronica Pacheco scored seven minutes into the second half off a cross from Daisy Davis that was flicked on by Jana Scott. Crisp County scored off a corner three minutes later to tie the game at 1-1.





“What a great game to be a part of,” said SEB coach Kristen Barnhill. “These girls played so hard and never gave up. Allison Thornton had an amazing game for us. She was all over the place winning 50/50 balls, starting the attack for us and playing that hard nose bulldog defense I come to expect from her.”





Jena Burnesd made seven saves in goal for the Jackets, including a penalty kick save with two minutes left in overtime. Burnsed saved two more penalty kicks in the shootout.





“Jena Burnsed played lights out for us in goal,” said Barnhill. “Some really good saves during the game, but to stop a penalty kick with two minutes left in the game and the season on the line is unbelievable.”





Penalty kicks were converted by Emily Wiggins, Daisy Davis, Kaylee Haas, and Korine Talkington.





The Yellow Jackets now advance to the second round, which will be played either Monday or Tuesday at home against a yet to be determined opponent and yet to be determined time.





As thrilling and dramatic as the victory was for the SEB girls, their counterparts couldn't quite manage to pull off a win of their own.





Entering the state tournament as a No. 3 seed, the Southeast Bulloch boys had to hit the road for their first round matchup and saw their season come to an end following a hard-fouught 2-1 loss to Peach County.