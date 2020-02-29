Schedule released for 2020 Georgia Southern Football

The Georgia Southern Athletics Department and the Sun Belt Conference announced Friday the Eagles' 2020 football schedule. It is a slate that features on it three conference champions from a year ago, six home games, at least one nationally televised game and five contests against teams that played in a bowl game last year.





The Eagles will open the 2020 season on the road, traveling to Boise, Idaho, to take on defending Mountain West Conference Champion Boise State on Sept. 5, before opening their home slate on Sept. 12 against Campbell. They then host defending Conference USA Champion Florida Atlantic at Allen E. Paulson Stadium a week later on Sept. 19. The final non-conference game comes in November as the Eagles travel to Ole Miss on Nov. 21.





Georgia Southern opens up Sun Belt play at the end of September, traveling to the two-time defending SBC West champion Ragin' Cajuns of Louisiana on Sept. 26. October begins with a return trip to the Pelican State, this time to take on ULM on Oct. 3. An 11-day break leads into the annual mid-week game against Appalachian State, this time on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Paulson Stadium in a game that will be televised by ESPN2.Up next will be a road trip to Coastal Carolina on Oct. 24, followed by a rare three-game homestretch as the Eagles host South Alabama (Oct. 31), Troy (Nov. 7) and Texas State (Nov. 14) in successive Saturdays. The regular season wraps up in Atlanta on Nov. 28 at Georgia State.





Schedule Notes:





• The last time the Eagles had three consecutive home games was in 2011 when they hosted Chattanooga, Furman and Presbyterian College in early October. It's the latest in the regular season GS will host three straight home games since 1992 when the Eagles hosted Middle Tennessee, Mississippi College and Troy as part of a five-game homestand. Those games were played on the same dates as this year's games will be.





• GS will play two home games in September, two in October and two in November, just like in 2019.





• In all, the Eagles will face five teams that played in the NCAA postseason last season with two of those games at home: at Boise State (MWC champs; Las Vegas Bowl); Florida Atlantic (C-USA champs; Boca Raton Bowl champs); Appalachian State (SBC champs; New Orleans Bowl champs); at Louisiana (SBC runner-up; LendingTree Bowl champs); and at Georgia State (Arizona Bowl).





• Georgia Southern will have just two open Saturdays, the dates preceding and following the Wednesday night tilt against the Mountaineers (Oct. 10 and Oct. 17). There is no true off week on the schedule.





• This will be just the fourth Wednesday game in program history: against Bowling Green in the 2015 GoDaddy Bowl, against Louisiana in 2016, and against Arkansas State in 2017.