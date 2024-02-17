Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

Despite a 4-16 season, the Southeast Bulloch Lady Jackets have earned a spot in the state tournament.

The youthful Jackets took care of business Tuesday at home against Islands, winning 51-33. According to head coach John Roddie, one of the key players on this year's team has been freshman Madison Lanier.

“Even though she is a freshman, she is a leader on this team,” Roddie said. “She is our primary ball handler, but she has also stepped up and made some big shots when we have called on her. From day one she has been a quiet leader on the team. When things get chaotic out there, she steps up and calms things down.”

"I feel like we have really progressed this season from the beginning to where we are now,” Lanier said. “I feel like even though I am just a freshman, it has been important to try and be a leader on the team. I feel like at the beginning of the season we didn’t really have a lot of leadership, but as the season has gone along we have bonded together and have started having some chemistry.”