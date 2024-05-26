Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch Lady Yellow Jacket golf team capped off one of their best seasons with a sixth-place finish in the Class 4-A state playoffs, which were held at The Fields Golf Club in LaGrange.

The Jackets captured the area championship last month as well and helping to lead the way was senior Katelyn Moore who placed 27th individually.

“Although our season didn't end the way we wanted it to, I believe we have improved a lot since last year,” Moore said. “I started playing golf in sixth grade because my uncle was the golf coach and encouraged me to try it. I enjoyed it and continued to play. The course we played at state was a little different than we were used to and we didn’t play as well as we had hoped, but I am thankful for the experience.”

“Katelyn is an amazing student athlete and everything that a coach could want,” said coach Randy Lee. “She works extremely hard on and off the course. A true testament to her leadership abilities on and off the course is that she was selected as a member of the Georgia Superintendent Woods Student Advisory Council this year.

“She is a golfer that has continually gotten better every year because of her effort at practice and in the off season. She has been a leader for our team from the beginning, and competed all four years at state.”