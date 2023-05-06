Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Lady Jackets finished off their season Monday after falling to former Class-AA State Champion Pace Academy.

From consecutive Region championships to an Elite 8 appearance, the season marked a lot of firsts for the SEBHS girls’ tennis program. This freshman class of has played a big part in much of the success for this season including the play of Anna Grace Bosley.

“Anna Grace has had a tremendous amount of growth this season and was able to rise to the challenge of playing the second singles line as a freshman,” said SEB coach Tom Lieu. “Not only has she grown in her ability to play on court, but she has grown even more in her resilience and mental toughness. She finishes up her season with only one Region loss and only first started playing two years ago.”

“I think that this season went very well,” said Bosley. “I am so proud of our team for making it all the way to the Elite Eight, and to be able to represent our school in this way. As a team we worked very hard throughout the season to improve and with so many of us returning I think we have a chance to do even better.”