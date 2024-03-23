Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal boys soccer team is currently 6-2 overall and 4-2 in region play.

The Panthers have won their last two games and have outscored their opponents 28-7. Helping to lead the way on offense is sophomore striker Nehemiah Lovett. Lovett has 12 goals and two assists this year to help pact the Panthers who are currently in second place in region play.

“Coming into my second year on the team things are going pretty good so far,” Lovett said. “I feel a lot more comfortable out there and I’m getting to know my teammates even better. This season has been a good one so far and we have a lot of talent on this team. We are trying to get better every day so we hold our title as region champs.”