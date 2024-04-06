Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch girls swept through the recent Bulloch County Championships as they took the team and individual titles.

The individual title went to sophomore Haley Hammett who fired an impressive round of 41.

“Haley is the type player every coach wants in their program,” said SEB coach Randy Lee. “Haley leads by example by working hard in practice and is coachable. Winning the Bulloch County championship is a big accomplishment and we hope that it’s a spring board to success leading into the Area and State championship. She made huge strides this offseason buying into the weightroom. Her driver distance has increased 25 to 30 yards.”

“I feel I am playing with more consistency which is leading to better scoring, but I always have more room for improvement,” Hammett said. “Putting has been an area of focus as well my mental game. I am really excited about how the team is improving and how well we are playing together.

“My favorite thing about winning the Bulloch County Championship was how hard the team worked and how well we worked together to achieve our goal.”