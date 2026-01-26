Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Statesboro Lady Blue Devils have struggled recently, as they are 9-6 overall and 2-3 in region play. Head coach Marty Holder has only two seniors on this year’s squad, so he has been relying on many players without a lot of playing experience to jump into the fire and get things done. One player who has impressed Holder recently is junior guard Niya Wadley.

“The season is going good so far,” Wadley said. “I feel like I’ve improved my skills more and my basketball IQ is coming together. I feel like we have all the pieces and we are finally starting to realize it. I feel like I can play shooting guard, or point guard. I transferred here from Treutlen County and I have really enjoyed being a part of the Statesboro basketball team.”

“Niya has been doing a great job for us,” Holder said. “She transferred in and has really given us a spark. She has high energy and the more she gets used to the system, the better she has become. She provides energy and is steadily improving as far as providing us points as well.”



