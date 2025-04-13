Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy Lady Gator soccer team is 1-3-2 on the season.

The Gators have had their struggles in close games, but have not been beaten by more than two goals in a game this year. The Gator defense has allowed just over one goal per game and has kept them in every contest. Leading the way on that side of the field has been goalkeeper Mia Harris.

“Mia is fearless, naturally talented and full of grit.” said coach Caitlyn Cofer. “She makes a save in almost every game that is ESPN Top-10 worthy. She’s constantly striving to improve.

“Most of all, she is respected among every single teammate, peer and opponent because of her work ethic and heart. Regardless of the score line of any game we play, the opposing coaches consistently share their praise and admiration for her talent.”

“I feel like my role is to be a leader on the field and a role model for others,” Harris said. “I want to present key characteristics of an athlete and Christian through disciple and integrity.

“Our team has talented people and our strengths are communication, teamwork and passion for this sport.”