Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

Bulloch Academy coach Chandler Dennard has lost numerous all-state and All-Region players off his last two teams. This year his lone senior starter is Ashantay Noble.

The good thing for Dennard is Noble has played the last four years and helped contribute to the past four years of going to the state playoffs, the bad news is other teams know that and she will be the main focus of other teams who will be trying to stop her this season.

“Right now, she hasn’t yet faced that, but we know once we start playing teams that know a little more about us she will probably get double and triple teamed,” Dennard said. “The good thing is she can play all five positions on the court which makes it tougher for teams to just put one player on her and try and lock her down. She has also become a great leader this year which is needed with all the younger players we have on the team.”

“I know I have to try and be more vocal out there to help us this year,” Noble said. “I have tried to continue to work on all aspects of my game to try and help the team any way I can. I know some teams will try and doble team me this year, but that just means someone will be open and we have to make sure to get them the ball.”