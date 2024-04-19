Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy boys soccer team is currently 6-3 on the season and in second place in the region standings.

The Gators have a very youthful team but have been getting some leadership from a few of their key upperclassmen. One player that has tried to step more into a leadership role this year is junior midfielder Micah McDonald who leads the team in assists.

“I feel like it is my job to try and distribute the ball around out there,” McDonald said. “I feel like I have to try and anchor both the offensive side and defensive side of the middle of the field and help make sure we are in the right spots and the right people get the ball in places they can be successful. I have also tried to step up as a leader trying to lead by example by working hard in practice and in games.”

“Micah brings composure through the middle of the field for us,” said Gator coach Leslie Golden. “He is playing possession soccer and keeping his head up the field. He gets the looks through and it’s evident that he leads the team in assists. He makes sure if he isn’t getting the ball to the strikers, he is getting it up top or out wide for us.”