Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

Our boys Athlete of the Year is James Flagg from Statesboro High.

A major staple in the success of three different sports at Statesboro High this year was the play of senior James Flagg. Flagg helped lead the Statesboro football team as a wide receiver who led the team in yardage, receptions and touchdown receptions and was named to the all-region team.

“James really grew up tremendously this year,” said former Statesboro football coach Jeff Kaiser. “His attitude was great and he worked hard to improve each and every day. I am proud of the turnaround he had his senior year and I feel the best is yet to come for him.”

On the basketball court Flagg was playing for the first time since middle school and helped propel the Blue Devils into the state tournament. Flagg averaged 11 points and eight rebounds per game, was named to the first team all-region and was the defensive player of the year.

“James is an athlete and was a great addition for our team this year,” said SHS coach Keith LeGree. “For someone that hadn’t played in three years, he really played within himself. He did everything we asked of him and that was to hit the boards on offense and play tough defensively. Opposing coaches thought enough of him to name him as the defensive player of the year. He was very coachable and had a great attitude.”

In track, Flagg helped to lead the Blue Devil 4x100 meter relay team to the state championships. The Blue Devil relay team posted an impressive 42.27 in sectionals which was good for third place.