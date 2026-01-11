Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Southeast Bulloch girls basketball team has struggled this year with only two victories so far. One bright spot has been the play of freshman Amelia Peterson. The daughter of former Georgia Southern All-American Adrian Peterson, she is having an impact on and off the floor.

“Amelia not only competes, but she thinks and defends on the court and also supports others, listens and shows up,” said coach Ann Tillman. “The scoring she provides is just a bonus. Her habits, effort and character make her a very coachable player. She does whatever the team needs, whenever the team needs it.”

“I really enjoy playing basketball and I look to improve my game each day,” Peterson said. “I love to compete and try and remain positive and upbeat while I’m playing. I feel like I try and encourage my teammates every chance I get. I think hard work pays off.”