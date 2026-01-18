Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Portal girls’ basketball team has struggled recently with some key starters facing injuries. Head coach Nicole Newton has had to call on some non-starters to step in and fill in. One player she has been impressed with for answering the call is senior guard Serena Harris.

“Serena is a Senior guard for us who has picked up both her offensive and defensive play for the past couple of weeks,” Newton said. “We look forward to watching her grow as a basketball player and we are excited to see her lead with her play on the court.”

“As a senior, my role on the team is to be a leader by taking responsibility, staying consistent, and supporting my teammates in whatever way helps us succeed,” Harris said. “Our team’s strengths are definitely our dedication and resilience. We respond to challenges quickly and never give up, with everyone ready to step up when needed.

“Our goal is to make this season memorable by staying disciplined, working hard and achieving our goals together.”