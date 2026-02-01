Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Statesboro rifle team has been a force statewide over the last four years thanks in part to Katlyn Sullivan who is now lifting the Nebraska Cornhuskers team to new heights. This year with Katlyn gone, it’s been up to others to step up.

Colonel Eric Heffner is impressed with what he has seen from sophomore Mireyda Chavers in her first season and hopes she continue to improve.

“Mireyda has a high score of 279 which is out of 300,” Heffner said. “She is like a sponge as she soaks up all the direction and instruction we give her. She needs a 292 in order to qualify for state and she is getting closer and closer to accomplishing this.

“I hope she can continue to improve and reach her goal of being a state champion by her senior year. She is a 4.0 student in advanced classes and is a pleasure to be around.”

“I I had thought about going out for the rifle team as a challenge to my body and my mind,” Chavers said. “There are team aspects like encouraging each other but there is also the individual part as you are responsible for what you do out there.

“I am trying to continue to raise my goals and hope to qualify for state this year.”