Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy Gator baseball team is currently 4-0 in region play and just swept at Frederica.

One player who has stepped up for coach Aaron Phillips this season has been freshman lefthander Sam Hubbard. Hubbard has been stellar on the mound where he has pitched over 25 innings and has 45 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.10.

“Sam is doing a great job for us,” Phillips said. “One of the big things about Sam on the mound is he’s been able to throw strikes and work ahead of batters. Sam is only a freshman but he has a lot of poise when he’s out there on the mound. He never seems to get rattled. He stays very cool and calm and that’s why he’s had a lot of success. When you average almost 2 strikeouts an inning, you’re doing something pretty good.”

“We have had our ups and down this season,” Hubbard said. “There have been games where we have hit the ball well but struggled in the field, and then there have been games we struggled at the plate but played good defense. Hopefully as

the season continues, we can find a way to put both together and pick up a few more wins. I think our main strength this year is our athleticism across the team. I feel like we have a lot of athletes that like to grind and don’t mind getting after it. Hopefully that mentality will continue and help us through the remainder of season.”