Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro golf team gets the season underway later this month as they look to get back to the state playoffs.

Leading the way is senior Evan Avret who signed an official letter of intent Wednesday to attend Centre College in Danville, KY.

“I met coach Ben Fuqua when he was an assistant coach at Kentucky,” Avret said. “I got to know him and a bunch of the players when Kentucky came to play in the Schenkel. He went on to take over at Centre and as soon as he got their he started recruiting me. I went there on an official visit and the loved the town and the players were all so nice. I can’t wait to go up there and be a part of the team.”

“Golf is a high-character high-integrity sport and Evan is the epitome of that,” said Statesboro coach “He is a great leader on our team and has high integrity and character and is extremely dedicated to his craft. He is always trying to get better and if something is not working, he makes sure he puts in the hours it takes to correct it.”