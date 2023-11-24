Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro girls’ basketball team is coming off yet another trip to the state playoffs, but are anxious to get a little further this year.

One of the key players returning for coach Marty Holder may not light up the stat sheet but Holder feels junior Lindsay Johnson will be a key to success this season.

“Lindsay is a vital to everything that we do,” said coach Marty Holder. “She brings toughness and grit every practice and game. Lindsay is a gifted athlete who has developed into a really good basketball player. She truly is a team first player. When it is time to clock in Lindsay will clock in and work hard the whole shift. She will score, rebound, get loose balls, and support each one of her teammates. That is why she is our glue.”

“Last year was definitely a big year of growth for me physically and mentally,” said Johnson. “The hard work we put in with the guidance of our coaches is the reason I am the player I am today. My main role on this team is to work hard, display the work I put in on the court, and support my teammates along the way. I feel like I help the team most by using my voice and having an uplifting attitude. Whether it’s encouraging them or just talking on defense I try to always have good energy on and off the court. The thing I love most about our team is our relationship. We are always encouraging and pushing each other to become the best players we can be. It’s like a family and I love my family.”