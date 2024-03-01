Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy Lady Gators basketball season ended Thursday night when they lost to George Walton in the GIAA State Final-4 in Milledgeville. They finished the season at 22-7.

One unsung hero on this year’s squad is senior Brylie Ray. The team’s leader in 3-point percentage has come through with some big game in the state playoff run and head coach Chandler Dennard feels she is a vital part of the team.

“Bryley doesn’t have eye popping stats, but she does all the little things that make us a winning team,” Dennard said. “Diving for loose balls, setting screens, and rebounding are some of the key things she does. She does anything it takes for us to win. She’s really worked hard this year to make her senior year a success.”

“I have kind of just followed the lead of the other seniors the past few years,” Ray said. “This year I feel like I have had to step it up and gotten out of my comfort zone to be a leader. I feel like one of the biggest strengths of the team is how close we are and there is no drama. I feel like it is a little sad the season is coming to an end.”