Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

While most schools starting up a new sport are due for some growing pains, the Southeast Bulloch flag football squad decided to skip straight to the dominance and dynasty portion of the show.

The Lady Jackets won state championships in each of their first two seasons and are 56-0 all-time, including a 17-0 mark this season.

The headlines are usually saved for those who put points on the board, but a huge part of the SEB juggernaut has been linebacker Kaley Moore who has been with the team from the beginning and is the all-time leader in flags pulled.

"She just doesn’t miss flags," SEB coach Marci Cochran said. "She plays hard every play and gives it her all. We can count on her to make the play when we need her to."

"At first, it was fun to start the team and get to experience the game like the boys do," Moore said. "It's also fun to win. The trips to Atlanta have been a great experience to go along with the back-to-back championships."

Southeast Bulloch is dead set on another state title.