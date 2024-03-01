Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro baseball team has only just begun the season but they already have a pretty impressive victory as they knocked off Benedictine 5-4 Tuesday night at Mill Creek.

One of the key players in the victory was senior pitcher Aiden Lewis who allowed only one earned run while striking out eight. Lewis is one of the players first year head coach Nick McIntosh is counting on this year.

“Aiden Lewis has kept us in the ballgames all season long,” McIntosh said. “He is a competitor and is going to give you all he’s got every night you call on him. He finally got his mechanics down and he is throwing the ball harder and harder every game. He is just going to get stronger as the season goes along and I just love his grit and determination.”

“I think gaining velocity with my new mechanics has been huge for me,” Lewis said. “I have a lot more confidence on the mound and I have been able to get ahead on the count which is huge. I feel like our team has a lot of heart. I think we will fight all seven innings for a victory. I think we have a strong pitching staff and our hitting is finally starting to come around.”