Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Blue Devils lost a few key players from last year’s state playoff squad.

Among the newcomers looking to make a name for himself is freshman Devin Mikell who has already posted a pair of double-doubles in the Blue Devils first two games.

“The one thing I can say about Devin is he is coachable,” said coach Keith LeGree. “He has really surprised us with how well he has caught on to our offense and defense considering he didn’t play with us over the summer because he had broken his wrist. He has really fit in well and can do a lot of things and to know he will be here for three more years is very exciting.”

The son of two former Blue Devils in Eric Ferguson and Victoria Mikell, Devin is well aware of the expectations that come from playing at Statesboro High and is excited about his future as a Blue Devil.

“I feel really good and it is exciting to be able to play this much as a freshman,” Mikell said. “With my mom and dad having played here I just want to carry that on and it helps motivate me. I have been working hard on my midrange game and getting rebounds. I think we have a really good team and can make a run in the state.”