Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Blue Devils earned the No. 2 seed in the state playoffs and advanced to the second round for the first time since 2022 with a 70-24 win over Chamblee Wednesday night.

Helping to lead the way for the Blue Devils was senior Shanaria White who was recently inserted into the starting lineup and came through with 14 points Wednesday.

“We were so glad that she came back to Statesboro after leaving for a year to go to Claxton,” said Statesboro coach Marty Holder. “She has worked hard to earn a starting spot and she is tenacious on defense. She can help turn a game around with her defensive pressure and she is doing a great job of turning the steals she creates into points.”

“I feel like part of my progress has been the encouragement of my teammates,” White said. “The coaches have told me what they want from me and I have tried to make them proud out there. I feel like they look to me first of all for defense. I take a lot of pride in that and I have been able to score pretty good lately as well.”