Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch basketball team punched a ticket to its second straight state playoff appearance with a 78-54-win Tuesday night against Islands.

SEB head coach Tony Raymond is hoping the Jackets can go even farther this season and is counting on 6-foot-4 senior forward Trey Jones to continue his solid play to help with the Jackets' success. Jones had 19 points and led the team in rebounding in the victory over the Sharks.

“Trey plays at our post position,” Raymond said. “He’s coming off a region playoff game where he had 19 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and two assists. He erases so many mistakes and keeps our team locked in defensively. He is problem around the rim on offense as well.”

“I feel that even though we had our ups and downs this season it has taught us to hold our composure and play as a team,” Jones said. “My role on the team is to be a leader and defensive anchor. I’ve seen progress in the team when we play more skilled teams. We really lock in and play together. We may lose some of those games, but we are taking it in and building from it.”