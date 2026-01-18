Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Bulloch Academy boys’ basketball team is currently 10-5 and are coming off a big region win last week against Pinewood. One player who has really stepped up his game this year is junior Jack Neal, who is averaging 18 points a game in the Gators last five contests including a game-high 23 against Frederica.

“Jack’s role on the team starts on defense and offensive rebounding,” Brackett said. “He does a great job of getting us second chance points and causing turnovers for the other team.

“His offensive game is continuing to get better and we can’t wait see what his future is for the team. He is currently third on the team in scoring and second in rebounding and only improving.”

“We are doing great working as a team right now,” Neal said. “We need keep working on chemistry within the team because we are going to be the same group next year.

“My role on the team is to rebound offensively and defensively and be aggressive in the paint when the ball is in my hands.”