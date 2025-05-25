Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

While the Statesboro golf team failed to qualify for the state championships last week, senior Drew Prosser qualified as an individual.

After an impressive opening round of even par, he stumbled a bit on the second day, but still managed to finish 31st.

"Drew had a great senior season. He was the unanimous MVP of our team as he led the team with a 76-stroke average on our nine 18-hole tournaments,” said Statesboro coach Michael Edwards. “At our Area tournament, Drew shot a 73 to advance to the state tournament as an individual player for the second year in a row.

“Drew was a leader of the team that his peers respected because of his work ethic, his leadership and drive to make everyone around him better. Drew did a really good job of getting the ball around the course at the state tournament. He was very accurate off the tee which allowed him opportunities for birdie or par on just about every hole. After a shaky start he was able to birdie the last three holes to finish with a 72 on day one."

“I’ve loved the game of golf for a long time, and playing for SHS for the past few years has been an amazing experience,” Prosser said. “Being able to play in the state championship the past two years is something I’ll never forget. It was exciting to shoot even par on the first day, and while I didn’t play as well day two it was a great end to my high school golf career.”