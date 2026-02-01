Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Bulloch Academy boys are coming off a week in which they went 2-1 including a pair of important region victories.

One player who helped the Gators in their recent success has been senior forward J.B. Roach. Roach actually had five three pointers against Pinewood including one at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

“J.B.’s main role this year is to get our team in line on the court during the games and in practices,” said coach Zach Brackett. “He’s the loudest voice on the floor and the teams leans on him in certain situations.

“J.B. has gotten a lot better this season as an on-ball defender and his ability to help set others up to score has increased. He is our leading three-point shooter and has had a few clutch performances."

“I feel like my role is to be a leader on the court and when we need a big shot, they can count on me,” Roach said. “We’ve had a really good season so far.

“We had a couple of games that we should have won that would have helped us in the rankings but all we can do now is focus on our next opponent and end this season on good note to have momentum into the playoffs."