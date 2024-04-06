Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy boys golf team recently swept through the Bulloch County championship taking first place in the team and individual competition.

Winning the low medalist honors was freshman Grant Odom who shot an impressive round of even par 36.

“I feel like I’m hitting it really well, but am learning how to get around the course and avoid big mistakes by playing smarter,” Odom said. “I feel like our team has improved as the year has gone on from top to bottom and will be at our best when

region and state come around.

“I’ve been working lots on my chipping and wedge game and working on little things like how to read greens and course management. I’m ecstatic to not only have won the Bulloch County Championship, but to be able to help my team win.”

“Grant is one of those kids who is mature beyond his years,” said Bulloch Academy coach Walt Garvin. “He knows the difference in competition golf and just playing for fun. He has worked extremely hard to get to this skill level at such a young age. We are really excited about having him here for three more years as I believe he will only continue to improve.”