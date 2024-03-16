Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Lady Devils are off to a 5-1 start in region play and are 7-4 overall.

One of the reasons for their Blue Devils success has been their defense. In their seven wins Statesboro has allowed only four total goals. Head coach Sarah Parker feels senior Isabella Halaby has been the anchor of their defense this year.

“Izzy has been voted captain in each of the last two years which says a lot about what her teammates think of her,” Parker said. “Whether it is a practice or a game you know she is going to give 100 percent. She is one of those players where when I know I need to get a message to the team I will ask her to deliver it. She is a three-year starter and you know she is going to be where she is needed and help make sure her teammates are too.”

“I feel like our team is as close on the field as we are off the field and that really helps with team chemistry,” Halaby said. “I feel like my role on the team is to tray and lead by example. I know I am not the best as far as skill, but I feel like I make up for a lot of that with hustle and hard work. I feel like as a leader it is up to me to try and pick up my teammates when they are down and give the same effort in practice as I do in games.”