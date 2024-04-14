Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch Lady Jackets wrapped up the second seed in the region and will host the first round of the state playoffs later this month.

One player who has helped the Jackets get to this position is Senior midfielder Gabby Rogers.

“She has played all four years here and has been vital to our team success,” said coach Aimee Civalier. “She is a team leader who leads by example from the effort she gives on the field and in practice. We are fortunate to have a few solid seniors on the team and Gabby is one who stands out.”

“I feel like the team has continued to get better throughout the season,” Rogers said. “Our defense has been great and we are fortunate to have a great keeper. I feel like our offense has done well at times, we just need to try and be a little more consistent and finish off with goals when we have chances.”

The Yellow Jackets concluded the regular season on the road at Vidalia Friday, They will open up the state at home next week against a yet to be determined opponent.