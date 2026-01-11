Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Statesboro wrestling team has had a solid season as they approach region duals. One player who has made a real impact over his four years as a Blue Devil has been senior Paul Johnson. Johnson surpassed 100 career wins earlier this season and is looking to head back to state. In the 144-pound weight class.

“My biggest accomplishment was winning a tournament without giving up a single takedown,” Johnson said. “I’m looking forward to placing at state and putting the Blue Devil team on the map.”

“Paul has been a part of the team for four years and has been the captain the past two seasons,” said coach Chris Wickstrom. “During his time here, he has helped develop the younger players and set a great example on and off the floor.

“Off the mat he is a true Blue Devil. He competes in track and cross country as well. He is a great student and maintains A’s and Bs. It has truly been a pleasure to coach Paul the past three seasons.”