Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy Gators have been known for their success on the track. This season the Gators finished a little lower than their traditional standards but still managed a couple of impressive individual finishers.

Senior Ian Ledbetter won the state in the high jump with a leap of 6-0 and this year was able to repeat as he improved to 6-6 which also set a school record.

“To go up six inches in one year is incredible,” said Gator track coach Ronnie Hodges. “After his sophomore year he told me he was going to win the state and break the school record. He put in so much work and I am very proud of him to be able to have done it not only his junior year, but his senior year too and set the school record as well.”

“My freshman year I had an injury and then COVID cancelled the season,” said Ledbetter “My sophomore year I placed sixth with a jump of 5-8. I decided to really put in a lot of work with the coaches and was proud of getting to 6-0 which was good enough to win state as a junior. This year I went with a few new approaches and worked on technique quite a bit and I was even surprised a little by getting to 6-6 and winning the state this year as that was a few inches higher than I had ever jumped.”