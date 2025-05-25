Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch Lady Jacket golf team is coming off a fourth-place finish at the state championships.

The Jackets won the area and made another impressive showing in the Class AAA state championship tournament thanks in part to the play of Junior Chloe Cochran. Cochran actually had her first-ever hole in one during the practice round of the state playoffs and her father Nick, who is also the Jackets coach, is proud of the way she’s played this year and is excited about her senior season.

“Chloe has played multiple sports at Southeast Bulloch and has always done what her coaches ask of her,” said coach Nick Cochran. “She has worked hard at golf and has been a vital part of our team's success the last three years.

“As a coach, and her dad, I can't wait to see what her senior year will bring. The hole in one was an exciting moment as our boys’ team was on the next tee box and when Chloe hit the ball, we knew it had a chance to go in and all the boys including head coach Manny Carrillo went crazy and celebrated with us as the ball went in the hole.”

“This year’s golf season went really well as we won our area championship and finished fourth in the state,” Cochran said. “I'm surrounded by not only great teammates but friends as well that makes this season even more special. While practicing for state tourney I had a special moment and hit my first ever hole in one.

“It was special to see how excited all my teammates, coaches and even our boys’ team were and that made the moment even more special. I'm looking forward to my senior year of golf playing beside two other seniors Haley Hammett and Maylin Swint, and hopefully making another run at state.”