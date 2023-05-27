Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch girl’s golf team concluded their season with a seventh-place finish at in the state championships. One of the reasons for the Jacket’s success has been the steady play of freshman Haley Hammett, who placed in the top 20 individually in her first state competition.

“I enjoyed my first season on the golf team at Southeast Bulloch,” Hammett said. “Our team worked well together and our coaches prepared us for our tournaments each week and for state.

“I am pleased with my performance considering it’s my first time competing at a state level tournament, however, all areas of my game can be improved before next year. My personal goals are to lower my scores and continue to enhance my game. A team goal would be to win the state championship.”

“Haley played outstanding considering the conditions and being a little under the weather herself,” said coach Randy Lee. “For a freshman to come in and lead her team in scoring was great to see. She loves to compete and works hard to improve her game. She has that work ethic and grind coaches love to see. I think what sets her apart is that she is a great teammate. We have a special group right now and she plays for her team to succeed.

“She is a special kid that I feel lucky to be able to coach for the next three years.”