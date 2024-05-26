Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jacket football team wrapped up spring practice with their spring game.

Head coach Jared Zito said that a few players made a real impact over the spring including lineman Mike Dixon who will be starting for his third year this fall.

“Mike has worked very hard the last three years for us and has had a great off-season in the weight room,” Zito said. “Mike is smart, physical, long and athletic. He will be a major part of our success on both sides of the ball. Mike is also a great leader on our team and someone that players both like and respect.”

“I felt like the spring game went well on both sides of the ball,” Dixon said. “It’s really early in the season so we still need time to develop, but our defense was doing their thing Friday not allowing any easy drives.

“We need to pick it up a little bit on offense but over the time of the season that will adjust and I am looking forward to how that will turn out. As a team player my role is to play football wherever I’m needed on offense or on the defensive side of the ball to help the team.”