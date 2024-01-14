Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal Panthers rebounded from their lone loss of the season with a 95-45 victory over Savannah Classical Academy to improve to 12-1 on the season.

The Panthers have had three players start since their freshman year, but the fourth senior on this year’s team, Marion Tremble has been starting for the most part since his sophomore season. Tremble is currently averaging over 11 points per game, leads the team in free throw percentage and is second in rebounding with over six per game.

“Marion has really been stepping up lately and has averaged over 20 points per game the last few games,” said Portal coach Jeff Brannen. “He is able to do a lot of things for us because of his length. He plays very well with his back to the basket and can rebound and block shots inside.”

“I think we have been playing pretty well against some really good teams so far this year,” Tremble said. “I feel like my role on the team is to do whatever they need me to do at any time. If I need to score or rebound or play defense in the post, I am ready for anything. It is very special to have played together with the other guys all four years and we want to go all the way to cap off our careers.”