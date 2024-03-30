Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

After advancing to state in 2023 the Statesboro rifle team failed to qualify for state in riflery this season.

Blue Devil junior Katlyn Sullivan qualified as an individual this year though, and made the most of her opportunity as she walked away with the individual state championship. The victory marked the first for Statesboro High in the process.

“I came into the season in a solid spot and my goal was just to maintain that and try and peak around region and state,” Sullivan said. “I was pretty sure I was among the top 10 or so in the state because I have shot with them in outside competitions and last year at state. When you advance to the finals you start from scratch and everyone is on an even playing field. I did my best to remain confident in the finals and just focus on what I was doing and it paid off.”

'The competition tests marksmanship skills from prone, standing, and kneeling positions, demanding both physical control and focus,' said riflery coach Lt. Col. Eric Heffner. “I knew she had the potential

with the skills she has since her freshman year to win state, but it was a matter of keeping her mental toughness together. When she got to state she had a couple hiccups but was able to adjust and came through when she needed to the most.”