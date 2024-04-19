Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro boys and girls track teams are competing in the region meet being hosted by Bradwell in Hinesville.

For the Lady Blue Devils they are coming off a pretty successful season last year and are looking to compete for a region title and move on with some momentum into sectionals. Helping to lead the charge is junior Cherish Ray who runs the 4 x 800, the 4 x 400, the 400 and the 800.

“I feel like individually I have been steadily improving in the 400,” Ray said. “I have really tried to push myself in the 400 by working on speed and endurance. I have also been working hard in the relays with things like exchanges. As a team we are trying to build on what we did last year. A few of us won region in different events but we are trying to build on that and improve our times to compete more in sectionals and even in state.”

“Cherish has been fantastic this year,” said Statesboro mid-distance coach Jonathan Gorby. “She set a personal best in the open 400 at 60 seconds. In the 800 she has continued to improve, and she is also helping our 4x400 relay team to be one of the top eight times in the state this year. She never gives up, and puts in hard work every day. She comes every day with the attitude to get better.”