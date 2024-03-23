Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal girls are currently 8-1 and 7-0 in region play. The Panthers are ranked No. 1 in the state and have outscored their opponents 40-5.

One of the players who has helped the teams’ success is senior midfielder Gina Hogan who has two goals and five assists this year.

“Soccer can mean so many different things to many different people,” Hogan said. “It could mean a game, a place to escape or just a sport. To me it means the world. Our team has given me friendships, laughs, setbacks and physical goals.

“My senior season is halfway done and we have earned first place in region with an undefeated season so far. It's such a joy to be part of this team and I can't wait to see what's in store for all of us this season.”