Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Blue Devil boy’s tennis team is coming off a run to the state quarterfinals.

One of the players’ coach Brian Hall is counting on for the Blue Devils to make another run at a state title next season is his son Davis Hall.

A starter since his freshman year, Davis notched his 50th career win this past season and is hoping to take the team even farther this season.

“My game has been off and on recently because I have been battling injuries,” Davis said. “If I can stay healthy, then I will see my game improve. Summer has been good, and the team has been out to hit a lot and we are getting better. I expect good results this season and I believe we can win our region.”

“Davis is a three-year starter and we are really working on him stepping up and being a leader his senior year as he steps into the number one singles position,” Hall said. “He has had a good summer in going undefeated in singles. We are working on trying to make his backhand a strength for his senior season.”