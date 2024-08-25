Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jacket football team is looking to make another run to the state playoffs.

The Jackets got the 2024 season off on the right note Aug. 16 with a 23-18 win over Statesboro High. Among the standout performances for the Jackets was the play of junior Colby Smith who rushed for over 100 yards and one touchdown and came through with a few tackles on defense as well.

“Colby Smith is someone any coach would love,” said SEB coach Jared Zito. “He is a hard-nosed, physical player who plays on both sides of the ball for us. He is a coachable kid who goes full-speed at all times.

“He has been starting for us since his freshman year. He played primarily on defense, but we moved him to running back this year. He is fast and quick and has really gotten stronger in the weight room this year. He brings a toughness and explosiveness to our offense.”

“It was exciting to score my first touchdown ever in the game Friday,” Smith said. “I enjoy playing both offense and defense. It was a great atmosphere for our first win of the season. I really think we have talented guys on both sides of the ball and we are hoping to win the region championship this year.”