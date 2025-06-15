Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch flag football team is coming off a four-peat having won four consecutive state titles.

The pressure is on to win a fifth and head coach Marci Cochran is excited about have some key returning starters coming back including senior rusher Kristiana Tisby.

“She has really stepped up this year into a leadership role making sure our new players are welcomed to the team,” Cochran said. “She also is positive on the field and brings energy to our team.

“Tisby is the key to our defense. It is her job to put pressure on the quarterback and she does a great job. She is not afraid to lay out for flags and she doesn’t miss.”

“My senior year I feel it’s my duty to showcase a positive attitude and mindset towards the game of flag football,” Tisby said. “I feel as if my mindset from junior year has changed due to the fact that I really want this team to succeed even when I’m going off the college I have so much love for this game and I just love to see my leadership reflect off the young ones.

“As a senior, I want the young ones to feel comfortable with coming to me about any of their problems and I do my best to encourage them and let them know that they are needed on the team.”