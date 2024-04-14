Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy Gators are currently 9-9 overall and a perfect 5-0 in region play.

The Gators have won four of their last five games and head coach Aaron Phillips credits some of that success to the pitching of junior Jacob Avery. Avery gave up no hits in 5.2 innings of work last week against Mt. de Sales with seven strikeouts.

Last Tuesday Avery picked up the win in going the distance against Pinewood allowing no earned runs and striking out seven.

“Jacob really only helped us out of the bullpen last year,” Phillips said. “He looked good, but he was only a sophomore. We knew he had good stuff and gave him a chance this year and he has really taken off lately. He throws strikes and keeps the ball down and is just growing with the confidence he’s building.”

“Last year I was falling off to my right side, but this year I have worked on getting down on the mound and it has really helped me,” Avery said. “I have added a splitter and a slider in there and it has given me more options. I feel like I have been in a groove recently and I am feeling more and more confident.”