Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro football team is coming off their first spring practice under first year head coach Matt Dobson. One player that has caught Dobson’s eye with his work ethic and skill is senior linebacker Creighton Horst.

“Creighton had a great spring and really works hard,” Dobson said. “He isn’t a vocal guy but he really leads by example. He is one of the strongest players on the team and puts in the work in the weight room.

"I think we will be using him on both sides of the ball as he is too talented to not utilize him more. I think he will help more on offense at tight end and goal line even possibly running the ball."

“Spring practice went really well,” Horst said. “I believe we have a good team and good communication and I believe we can have a big season. I’m a huge part of the defense on our team and communication. I try to get guys lined up and get everyone on the same page.

"As a senior with new coaches, I feel good about this year. I am just trying to be my best and lead the younger guys and show them how we need to practice and work.”