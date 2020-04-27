Prep Senior Spotlight: BA Baseball, Portal Track

We continue our salute to the seniors who played spring sports who had their seasons come to a close due to schools shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic.







The Bulloch Academy baseball team had just come off a split against the Pinewood Patriots before their season came to an end. Head baseball coach Michael Sumner recognizes seniors Will Aaron, Weston Boyd and Fischer Oglesby.





“Weston Boyd joined us this season for his senior year,” Sumner said. “Weston spent his first three seasons at Screven County. When he came to Bulloch Academy he also decided to play basketball and football. When I met Weston during football season I knew we had a chance to be a better baseball team, because Weston has an attribute of never quitting, and will do whatever is asked of him.”





“Weston played third base, shortstop, second base and pitched for us this year,” Sumner said. “Wherever he played that day I knew we were in good shape.He comes from a farming family, so I knew hard work would not be an issue for him. I would find him after long days of basketball practice long tossing, and taking ground balls to get ready for baseball. We will surely miss Weston’s work ethic and fun loving personality in our dugout.”





“Will Aaron was an essential part of our baseball team,” Sumner said. “Being the only senior that played all four years on the BA baseball team the young guys looked up to him. Will leads by example. He is usually the first guy working, and the last one to leave.”





“I saw tremendous strides in Will’s game this year,” Sumner said. “There were times Will was at the batting cages an hour before practice, making sure he was incorporating the things we had been working on. I look forward to seeing this work ethic in the future as he plans on attending the University of Georgia this fall. I have been with Will for four years, and I am proud of the way he made a name for himself in his own way.”





“Fischer Oglesby joined Bulloch Academy his junior year,” Sumner said. “From day one he was a kid willing to do whatever was asked of him to help the team. If that meant playing quarterback in football one week, and moving to safety the next he worked as hard as he could to make the team better.”





“This year in baseball Fischer was asked to play third base, second base and outfield. He was also one of our top two pitchers. One of my highlights coaching Fischer was when we played Pinewood. He started at pitcher, and led off in the lineup. He threw a complete game, and only gave up four hits in getting the win. Fischer will be missed on and off the field with his tireless work ethic and leadership. Fischer plans on continuing his baseball career this fall, but has not quite decided where that will be.”





The Portal track team was another spring sport that had the season come to a close. Coach Cliff Hubbard recognizes seniors Keely Thomas, Aidan Fordham and MacKenzie “Yani” Brown.





As a 3 year letter winner in Track and Field, Keely Thomas was prepared for a very successful senior year on the track. As a junior, she finished 5th in the triple jump and 14th in the long jump at the State track meet. Blessed with natural athletic ability and a relentless work ethic, Keely was poised to jump to the head of class A.





MacKenzie 'Yani' Brown advanced to the state track meet in the shotput by throwing a personal best on her last throw of the 2019 Area Track meet. Not satisfied with just being there, she worked tirelessly to get on the podium as a senior. Yani is the ultimate competitor and is always looking to get better.





Aiden Fordham came out of the blocks running and running fast as a senior. At the only track meet of the year, he competed in several events that he had no experience with. Without complaining, Aiden did all that was asked of him and more. He was definitely going to improve on all of his previous times and had a great opportunity to be a state qualifier.



