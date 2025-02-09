Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Lady Blue Devils have been trying to rebuild this year after losing some key seniors.

Head coach Marty Holder has seen his team play a little better than expected and much of that success can be attributed to senior forward Azziza Flowers. Flowers had ACL surgery and missed her entire junior year, but has come on strong this year and has already gotten a few offers to play collegiately.

“Azziza has come back from her ACL surgery with a vengeance,” Holder said. “She’s second in rebounding and among our leading scorers as well. She has committed to getting better individually as well as helping our team improve.

“She comes to work every day and motivates her teammates. She has had some ups and downs this season but has stayed the course and I am proud of her hard work and determination.”

“Things started off a little rocky this year but I had to trust the process,” Flowers said. ‘Coach Holder had faith in me from the beginning and that really meant a lot. I put in the work and was determined to get back on the floor and try and help the team both on the floor as well as trying to help our younger players improve.

“I feel like we can still make a run at the state we just have to stay confident and execute the gameplan.”