Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

Amir Jackson has committed to play football at Florida next fall.

Many college coaches want players to enroll early, but Jackson was anxious to get back on the basketball court where he feels the Portal Panthers have some unfinished business.

In his senior year Jackson is once again providing the power and rebounding inside as Portal is currently ranked No. 2 in the state and undefeated with a 5-0 record against some good competition. Jackson is currently averaging 12 points and 13 rebounds per game and is shooting an incredible 75 percent from the field.

“It has been something to watch Amir grow physically and mentally over the years,” said Portal coach Jeff Brannen. “He is becoming much more of a vocal leader and helping the younger players. He runs the court so well for a big guy and can guard any position.”

“I have tried to put in time getting better with free throws and just the pace of the game up and down the court,” Jackson said. “This year’s team is different because of our senior group who have played together so long. We have good chemistry so we know what to do and what not to do. We also have multiple playmakers so there’s no way all five of us can be stopped. We have been to the state tournament three straight years and I think that experience will help us be calm out there and go far.”