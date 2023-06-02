Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

Our girls Athlete of the Year is Delanie Thames from Southeast Bulloch. Thames left her mark at Southeast Bulloch both on the softball diamond and on the flag football field.

Thames was named to the all-state team each year she played and earned a softball scholarship to Georgia Southern University. She was named the region offensive player of the year three times and set a number of school records. She left as the career leader in batting average at .533, home runs with 35 for her career, 148 runs scored and 79 stolen bases. Thames did all this while missing her sophomore season with shoulder surgery.

“Delanie ends her career at Southeast Bulloch with so many individual records, but she is also probably one of the best teammates,” said SEB coach Aimee Civalier. “She elevates everyone and it’s like having a coach on the field. As far as on the field she is a 5-tool player and can really do it all.

“We missed her so much her sophomore year but she was there every game rooting on her teammates and I can only imagine the numbers she would have put up if she were healthy all four years here.”

On the flag football field, Thames was part of the Yellow Jackets' back-to-back state championships. An all-state selection in flag football as well as softball, Thames played receiver and defensive back for the Jackets helping them to a 39-0 record over her two seasons. Making an impact on both sides of the ball, Thames was both the leading tackler and one of the leading receivers for Southeast Bulloch this season.

'She was our spoken leader on the team this year,” said SEB coach Marci Cochran. “Delanie got us pumped up and kept the players focused. She is a great athlete and has great hands. She got even better on defense this year and led the team in flag pulls. She was a pleasure to coach and I know she will do great things on the softball team at Georgia Southern. We are excited about having the chance to watch her play.”