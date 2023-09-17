Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch football team is currently 2-1 as they are coming off an impressive 20-13 victory over Effingham County Friday night. Plenty of players helped contribute to the exciting win, but SEB head coach Jared Zito singled out the unselfish play of junior wide receiver Easton Phillips as being one of the keys to the Yellow Jacket victory.

“In our offense our wide receivers don’t get a lot of opportunities to catch the ball,” Zito said. “We tell them when they get those chances to make the most of them. Easton came up with a clutch catch just before the half to get us in field goal range. He also made a diving grab at the end of the game to allow us to run out the clock and prevent them from getting back on the field.”

“That win over Effingham was huge for us, especially after they beat us so badly last year,” Phillips said. “I think that really has given us some momentum which we can use this week as well. I know we don’t get the ball thrown to us very often so I knew I had to make plays. I also know they count on us receivers to be able to block and that is important and something we take pride in as well.”